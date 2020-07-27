Siemens' Acquisition of UltraSoC Shakes Up EDA / SIP Markets

On June 23rd, 2020, Siemens AG signed a letter of intent to acquire Cambridge, UK-based 3rd Party Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) vendor, UltraSoC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed except to say Siemens plans to integrate UltraSoC’s technology into the Xcelerator portfolio as part of Mentor’s Tessent™ software product suite. The acquisition is expected to close in Siemens 4th fiscal quarter this year.



There are several areas where this acquisition is impactful to the SIP market, the EDA market and the broader semiconductor market.



