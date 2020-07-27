Arm demonstrates excellent performance on Ceph storage at significantly lower cost than x86

A key trend in modern data centers is implementation of software defined storage, like the open-source software distribution, Ceph. The open source software community was an early adopter in moving workloads to Arm Neoverse. All types of application users are experiencing performance benefits and cost savings by switching to Arm-based platforms, like Lenovo platforms that are based on Ampere Computing CPUs.

Delivering better-than-x86 performance at lower TCO is a value proposition that we set out to establish with Arm Neoverse. Our news today is no exception. Last November, a group within SUSE submitted the first Ceph-based result for a storage and metadata benchmark called the IO500 10 Node Challenge, achieving a score of 12.43 using a Xeon Gold 6142-based cluster. Through a six-way collaboration between Arm, Ampere, the same group at SUSE, Mellanox (Nvidia), Micron, and Broadcom, we thought we could do better. And today we're excited to announce that an Arm-based cluster, using Ampere eMAG CPUs, achieved a Ceph-based score of 15.61, consuming far less power and at considerably lower price, on the IO500 10 Node Challenge benchmark.

Click here to read more ...



