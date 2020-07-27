Intel: The Unimaginable End-Game

Intel has shocked everyone by saying it will look for foundry for its new products now that yields on its 7nm process are a year behind schedule and upcoming products will be six months late.

Coming on the back of the three year delay in the 10nm process, this looks as if Intel is giving up on having leading-edge process technology.

The extraordinary thing is that Intel is giving up on process at a time when it’s making a lot of money – Q1 revenues of nearly $20 billion for a profit of $5 billion.

