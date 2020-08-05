The Great Shift Left: Pre-silicon development solutions from Arm and Cadence

Despite the global challenges, we have all faced in 2020, Arm and Cadence have continued to deliver leading-edge solutions to our partners, enabling ever more innovative Arm-based designs, servicing the needs of markets from the most resource constrained to the cloud. With remote working becoming the norm, the ability to remain productive without all the resources you may have in an office environment has become more important than ever before. It is key to have a robust development environment that can be self-hosted locally or where necessary, with easy remote connection to emulation or FPGA platforms in your office or development lab.

In this blog, we highlight the solutions that Arm and Cadence provide to enhance the developer experience, what is known as a shift-left of the development cycle. Early software development improves developer's efficiency, and the always important time-to-market.

Click here to read more ...



