Super Resolution on Arm NPU

Super Resolution on Arm NPUarm Blogs - By Alex Shang, Yabin Zheng, Mary Bennion, and Alex Avramenko (Arm)
Aug. 10, 2020
Background
In the consumer electronics industry, high resolution has become widespread and is an expected feature that provides consumers with a better entertainment experience. Home televisions reach 4K resolution, and premium phones now have 2K screens. However, there is still a lot of content that remains in standard definition (480p): movies, documentaries, TV news channels and pictures on social media.
Traditional method vs AI-based method
Traditionally, devices upscale images with interpolation methods. New pixels are added, without much understanding of the original content using a fixed formula. Sadly, the upscaled images suffer from visual artefacts, loss of clarity or loss of texture details.
With the advent of AI, image super-resolution using deep learning can achieve superior aesthetics with a better understanding of the underlying features. This advantage is even more prominent in higher resolutions like 4K and 8K screens.