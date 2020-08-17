OpenFive's Customizable Silicon-Focused Solutions

OpenFive is a solution-centric and processor agnostic custom silicon business unit dedicated to building optimized domain-specific SoCs

Today, I am excited to announce the launch of OpenFive, a self-contained and autonomous custom silicon business unit of SiFive, Inc. OpenFive is solution-centric and uniquely positioned to design processor agnostic SoCs and deliver high-quality silicon.

The demand for domain-specific silicon and workload-focused architecture is driven by several key factors. General purpose processors used to be the workhorses for the majority of computing tasks. With transistor cost increasing, and the end of Dennard scaling, general purpose processors have become very power hungry and performance increases are hard to find from process technology alone - architecture plays a key role in workload acceleration.

We’re not alone in seeing this opportunity, as leading technology companies are embracing domain-specific accelerators targeted for applications such as AI training/inference, network virtualization and computational storage. Domain-specific or workload-focused silicon enable the cost-effective, scalable products desired by technology companies who want to own their roadmap and vertically integrate their products with hardware and software IP.

Click here to read more ...



