Why electric cars matter for the IP electronics industry

The second electric car revolution is almost upon us. The first, in case you were wondering, was in the 1960s, when, you may be surprised to learn, there were allegedly more battery-electric vehicles on the roads of Britain than the rest of the world put together. Impressive? Sort of. In typically British understated style the vehicles in question had a top speed of 15mph – why? They were milk floats.

Today’s crop of electric vehicles are somewhat more likely to float your boat. In 2016, the Tesla Model S briefly took the crown of “the quickest production car in the world”, and in 2020 the Telsa Model 3 dominates sales charts around the world, despite the pandemic. The rest of the car industry is not letting Tesla have everything its own way though and by 2021 the EV market is going to get serious, with a host of pure EV models from most major manufacturers, from Ford and Volkswagen to Jaguar and Mercedes Benz.

The question is then what does this impending revolution mean for companies that create semiconductor electronics IP?

