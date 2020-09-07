Arm Cortex-R82: Combining high-performance 64-bit real-time and applications processing for the next generation of storage devices

Real-time embedded systems, such as Solid-State Drives (SSDs), have relied heavily on the proven, 32-bit Arm Cortex-R5 and Cortex-R8 processors for successful system architectures for generations of products. These systems have historically required less then 4GB of DRAM and addressable space and have not had a need to run Linux. With continually increasing storage capacities and performance requirements to saturate increasing throughput of storage host interfaces, the 4GB limit and inability to run Linux are adding complexity, and in some cases, becoming barriers.

There is a need for higher performance, real-time compute with more addressable space and the ability to run Linux to enable the next generation of computational storage devices.

