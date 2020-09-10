Rambus Announces 2020 Design Summit

The Rambus 2020 Design Summit kicks off on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time. Throughout the day, our technology experts will discuss the selection and implementation of IP solutions across multiple markets such as the data center, 5G/edge and IoT devices, and AI/ML applications. Critical enabling IP that will be covered during the summit includes HBM2E, GDDR6 and PCIe 5 interfaces, as well as Root of Trust and 800G MACsec security solutions.

IDC’s Shane Rau, who leads computing semiconductor research within IDC’s Enabling Technologies team, and Rambus fellow Dr. Steven Woo will offer their respective visions of how the latest technology developments are shaping the evolution of the data center and AI/ML. Chip designers and architects can register here to gain expert insights and practical information for the implementation of their next-generation SoCs.

