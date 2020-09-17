AI Requires Tailored DRAM Solutions: Part 2

Frank Ferro, Senior Director Product Management at Rambus, and Shane Rau, Senior Research Executive at IDC, recently hosted a webinar that explores the role of tailored DRAM solutions in advancing artificial intelligence. Part one of this four-part series reviewed a range of topics including the interconnected system landscape, the impact of COVID-19 on the data center, and how AI is helping to make sense of the data deluge. This blog (part two), takes a closer look at how AI enables useful data processing, various examples of AI silicon, and the evolving role of DRAM in advancing artificial intelligence.

