Understanding Color Space Conversions in Display

Color space is a very powerful tool that comes in handy when capturing, transmitting and reproducing color back to the human eye. Systems such as cameras, GPUs, transmission cables (HDMI/DP), and monitors use color space metrics to preserve and transform color. This technology helps map real colors to the color model’s discrete values.

Color modelling is a mathematical way of describing colors, independent from physical devices like cameras and displays. There are five major color models that sub-divide into others: CIE, RGB, YUV, HSL/HSV, and CMYK.

In continuation of our earlier blog, let’s review color sub sampling and the different color space conversions.

