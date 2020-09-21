The Incredible Opportunity For SiFive

I’m honored to join SiFive to lead the brilliant, hard-working team of innovators and engineers who are responsible for creating some of the most impactful architectures in the technology industry. Ten years ago, an inspired team of computer scientists set out to invent a better way for hardware and software to talk to each other, free of legacy overhead and unencumbered by complexity, bringing the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture to life.

Five years later, encouraged by worldwide grassroots support, that same team launched SiFive and the RISC-V International organization, creating an inclusive and truly open business model for the technology industry to solve their computing challenges. RISC-V International is comprised of leading technology companies and scientists, enabling member companies and individual contributors to openly collaborate on the development and extension of the ISA.

I’m just beginning to get to know the team and I’m immediately impressed by the passionate culture of SiFive, extending a warm welcome and demonstrating a rare energy of innovation and excellence that I’m excited to become a part of. Over the coming quarter, we’ll get to know each other better as we accelerate into the next phase of growth for the company, leveraging the inflection point that has coincided with my decision to join SiFive.

Click here to read more ...



