Mali-G78AE: Arm's First High-Performance GPU with Functional Safety

In recent years, there has been a significant growth in interest and activity around all things autonomous and the requirements it brings. For Arm, this led to the introduction of the world’s first autonomous class processor with integrated safety, the Cortex-A76AE CPU and since then, the safety and performance requirements of Arm’s AE portfolio have grown. Alongside a new CPU Cortex-A78AE and ISP Mali-C71AE, Arm has brought to market its first high performance GPU with functional safety, Mali-G78AE.

The Mali-G78AE GPU has been designed to address the complex requirements for Human Machine Interfaces and the heterogenous compute needed in autonomous systems. It brings the high performance required to deliver mobile class capabilities whilst supporting automotive and industrial safety standards, helping to meet ASIL B / SIL 2 requirements. With its key new features such as Flexible Partitioning and virtualization, this new GPU enables a wide range of use cases emerging in both the automotive and industrial markets.

