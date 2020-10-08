Arm SystemReady - where software just works across a diverse ecosystem

As we move into the fifth wave of computing, Arm is excited to stand together with a broad set of partners in introducing Arm SystemReady. SystemReady provides a formal set of compute platform definitions to cover the range of systems we will see from the cloud to the IoT edge, helping software 'just work' seamlessly across a vibrant, diverse ecosystem of Arm-based hardware.

SystemReady builds on the existing Arm ServerReady program to cover a broader set of markets and operating systems. ServerReady has been a successful, collaborative certification program, adopted by server and cloud data center partners to ensure generic, off-the-shelf operating systems and hypervisors can achieve a seamless, out-of-box experience on Arm servers.

Click here to read more ...



