Back in the high-performance game

My first encounter with the PowerVR GPU was helping the then VideoLogic launch boards for Matrox in Europe. Not long after I joined the company, working on the rebrand to Imagination Technologies and promoting both our own VideoLogic-branded boards and those of our partners using ST’s Kyro processors. There were tens of board partners but only for one brief moment did we have two partners in the desktop space: NEC and ST.

Then for nearly 20 years, we were focused on mobile, which has been a heck of a ride (and I’m delighted to say that we increased our share in mobile this year again) and moved into automotive and TV—but we had no desktop partners.

Last year we launched the IMG A-Series, which was a highly scalable GPU capable of enabling any market, but we were so focused on mobile and automotive that even just before launch we were debating whether to promote the more cloud and desktop-focused cores.

