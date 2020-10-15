IMG B-Series - a multi-core revolution for a new world

In December 2019 (in what seemed like a different world) we announced IMG A-Series, which, as the fastest GPU IP ever created, we were proud to describe as, “The GPU of Everything.” We were perhaps a little premature with that naming as with the arrival of IMG B-Series we have a GPU range that is ideal for everything – and more! OK, that might not make sense, but Buzz Lightyear’s “to infinity and beyond!”, catchphrase was equally nonsensical, and everyone loves him! In all seriousness though, GPU launches are regular occurrences at Imagination but it’s no exaggeration to say the launch of the new B-Series is the most exciting yet in its recent history.

There’s a lot going on in B-Series, so we’ll unpack it bit by bit. As ever, we have our three-standard ranges of GPU, so for B-Series, that’s BXE, BXM and BXT, representing the entry-level, mid-range and the high-end. This time they are joined by a fourth – the BXS – our cores focused on automotive safety. We’ve already announced the XS-family for automotive, and BXS marks the first available cores for that market.

Click here to read more ...



