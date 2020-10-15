Talking Sense with Moortec... Less Haste More Speed - The Importance of Test Engineers

Back in September 2019 semiengineering.com published an article called “The Hidden Potential of Test Engineers”. This article was of particular interest to me having previously worked as a mixed signal test development engineer.

Within the article Carl Moore explained that test engineers have the potential to increase revenue. My view on this is different, I say that it is the test development engineers duty to increase revenue! Companies understand that test is essential for quality purposes, however, they still consider it as a cost function, eating away at the margin for the device. So, if you can save test time then you will help the company improve margins.

Test time can be reduced in several ways from ensuring stability in production test, through test time optimisation and considering test early in the design phase. This is by no means a thorough list but sets the scene for my thoughts.

Thinking about and understanding test is also critical for SoC development, after all third-party IP is likely to be used. Testing of digital systems may be well understood by the SoC developer but testing mixed signal IP’s has its own unique challenges. Take an ADC as an example, depending on the architecture different test techniques are needed which have differing impacts on test time.

In the field of sensors test techniques can be underestimated. As an example, let’s consider temperature sensors that need to be calibrated. Leaving aside issues such as self-heating some of the variables involved are …

Click here to read more ...



