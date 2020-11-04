Arm Cortex-A78C CPU: Secure and scalable performance for next-generation on-the-go devices

Industry Expert Blogs
Nov. 04, 2020
Back in May 2020, we launched our latest mobile solution offering including the Arm Cortex-A78 CPU, Arm Mali-G78 GPU and Arm Ethos-N78 NPU. At the same time, we also announced the Cortex-X Custom (CXC) program, which allows for customization and differentiation beyond the traditional roadmap of Arm Cortex products. This enables our partners to create products that provide the ultimate performance for specific use cases. Already we are seeing great success with this generation of Arm-based processors and the rapid expansion into markets outside of traditional smartphones. We are looking to address some of these markets with our latest CPU product.
Today, we are announcing the Arm Cortex-A78C CPU, a new CPU built on the foundation of Cortex-A78. It is purpose-built to be part of a scalable and secure compute solution for next-generation ‘on-the-go’ devices, such as always-on laptops.
