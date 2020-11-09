Trends to Watch in HPC

2020 was a watershed year for Arm in High-performance Computing (HPC). Fugaku, the system developed by RIKEN on the Arm-based A64FX processor from Fujitsu, captured the number one spot on the Top500 list in June. It delivered 415.5 petaflops or 2.8 times more sustained performance over the second most powerful system on the list. Fugaku also set records for HPCG, Graph500, and the AI benchmark, sweeping the performance criteria build captured the top spot on the Green 500 list. Fugaku is ahead of schedule and already being deployed to help the effort against Covid-19. Early uses include simulating how the virus is exhaled and circulates in the air.

Sandia National Labs and Cray, meanwhile, have announced plans to deploy systems based around Fujitsu’s A64FX processor. The new system is Sandia’s second Arm-based supercomputer. Astra, their first, is built around Marvell’s ThunderX2 processor and became the first Arm system on the top 500 when it debuted in 2018. One of the key findings in this effort has been that the software environment on Arm is top notch and competes with the best of the traditional offerings.

