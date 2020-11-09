Get to Market Faster Using Arm Comprehensive Physical and POP IP Platform on Samsung Foundry 5nm Technology

The explosive growth of applications such as 5G, High Performance Compute (HPC), augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), automotive, and IoT demands the best possible power, performance and area (PPA), low cost, high reliability, and a quick design cycle. As a result, SoC designs for these applications become more complex and demand more functionality, less power consumption and fewer faults. Optimal implementation can be achieved only when the design components and the manufacturing process are optimized together, and when designers can extract the best out of the IP with the process to bring the best products to market.

Advances in semiconductor manufacturing with technologies such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography help meet the market demands by permitting the complex functionality in a small form factor. In addition, EUV enables designs to continue pushing performance while keeping power under control.

