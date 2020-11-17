Rambus Offers MIPI Controller Support for Xilinx LogiCORE D-PHY with 2.5 Gbps/Lane

The Rambus’ CSI-2 Tx/Rx Controller Cores and DSI-2 Host/Peripheral Cores with support of up to 2.5 Gbps/lane is available with the LogiCORE D-PHY on Kintex and Zynq Ultrascale+ devices. With the highest D-PHY lane rates available in any FPGA, the Rambus MIPI Controllers are high performance, high quality, easy-to-use CSI-2 and DSI-2 Cores which are being used in more leading FPGA-based applications.

“We are pleased to see the widespread adoption of 2.5 Gbps/lane LogiCORE D-PHY with CSI-2/DSI-2 Controller Cores in the FPGA market,” said Joe Rodriguez, Product Marketing Manager, Rambus. The solution is validated for use with the LogiCORE D-PHY and fully integrated into Xilinx Vivado design implementation flow. More details on Rambus MIPI controllers are available here.