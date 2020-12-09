Introducing Imagination Originals: a new 3D art competition for all

It is no secret that Imagination Technologies has been leading the industry in creating IP to allow ray tracing to happen on mobile platforms. Earlier in the year, we spelt out exactly how this could be achieved, and since then, the pace of development has not slowed. We have already committed to bringing ray tracing to market next year with the follow up to our recently launched B-Series GPUs and we also announced our Ray Tracing Levels System, describing six differentiated levels to provide context to the various approaches to ray tracing currently available in the market. Our white paper on the subject explains just how that works.

Mobile games development is big business with annual revenue of over $68.2 billion in 2019. Graphically, development in this space has also exploded and hardware capabilities and game graphics now rival that of consoles. But with a new wave of consoles now here, to stay competitive, mobile must also embrace the next big thing – and that’s ray tracing. With ray tracing on mobile hardware an approaching reality, we wanted to show the world the kind of thing that could be created when mobile gaming meets ray tracing.

