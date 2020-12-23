Why Firms Fail At FPGA

The fallers at the FPGA fence are a roll-call of the industry’s finest: Intel, TI, Motorola, IBM, Philips, Toshiba and AMD.

20 years ago, Raul Sud, the founder and CEO of Lattice Semiconductor, told me shy they had all failed.

“Most managements who have tried to do FPGA wanted to do it quickly,” said Sud, “they’ve said: ‘Let’s take a licence’, so they’ve taken a licence,and got a mask-set and a software tool-set and, and run wafers and got into the business and, after six months, along comes a software update and they’re in trouble. Because they don’t have a deep understanding.”

”There’s no such thing as a quick entry; no such thing as a quick understanding.” He said.

Click here to read more ...



