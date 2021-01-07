Three Top Semiconductor Tech Trends for 2021

As a momentous 2020 fades into the history books, 2021 is expected to be a year of growth and evolution for the semiconductor industry across multiple market segments. Firstly, DDR5 DRAM is slated to enter volume production by the end of 2021, with initial deployments targeting hyperscale data centers. Secondly, AI/ML neural networks – which have achieved an impressive 10X annual increase in the size of training models – could hit sizes of well over a trillion parameters in 2021. Thirdly, 2021 will see an increasing emphasis placed on a hardware-based security paradigm with the proliferation of silicon with security cores specifically designed to protect sensitive cryptographic functions and data.

