Arm and ETAS partner to optimize model-based development for Arm devices

In recent years, disruptive market trends have converged and further accelerated the adoption of Arm-based devices in safety applications. With strong investment from Arm and its partners in this space, it is little surprise to see fast growth in verticals such as industrial, aerospace, and, specially, automotive. Interestingly, from a software development perspective, these applications commonly have a significant portion of C/C++ code created through automatic code generation (ACG). The is because, when following model-based development (MBD) process, ACG helps adhere to coding standards for safety and security, and can simplify verification and portability.

For this reason, earlier this year ETAS and Arm started a close technical collaboration. The objective is to help users of ETAS ASCET-DEVELOPER achieve optimum runtime performance while simplifying toolchain integration with Arm tools, in particular Arm Compiler for Functional Safety. Operating as a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH since 1994, ETAS is recognized as experts in automotive control applications and model-based design. Code generated with ASCET-DEVELOPER has shipped in over 450 million ECUs globally.

Today we are very excited to share the initial results of our partnership. They include hands-on developer resources such as practical guidelines, webinar, technical blog, and example files to help significantly improve engineering efficiency in projects targeting Arm MCUs.

