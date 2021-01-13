Arm enables the lowest power IoT devices with new Ambiq Apollo4 SoC on TSMC 22nm ULP and ULL libraries

As the world looks set to add billions of smart devices in the coming years, energy efficiency is critical to enable IoT devices connected 24/7. In the past, most IoT designs have been implemented in 40nm or larger geometries, but today we see many Arm partners migrating from these mature technologies to 22nm.

Why is 22nm process a compelling option for IoT? Clearly, there is a performance advantage in moving from 40nm or even larger process nodes to 22nm, bearing in mind that raw performance is not the right scale for measuring IoT designs. Instead, the best measure is energy for a given compute task. And this is where 22nm shines.

Click here to read more ...



