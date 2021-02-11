Graphcore objects to Nvidia-Arm takeover

FlexWay Interconnect IP for design teams who use multilayer AMBA AHB
Feb. 11, 2021
Graphcore has objected to Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of Arm, says Hermann Hauser who helped found both Arm and Graphcore.
Graphcore has made its objection to the UK Competition and Markets Authority.
“If Nvidia can merge the Arm and Nvidia designs in the same software then that locks out companies like Graphcore from entering the seller market and entering a close relationship with Arm,” Hauser told CNBC.
