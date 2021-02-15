Fab For Europe

The EU’s iffy decision-making has been nowhere more apparent than in its dealings with the semiconductor industry.

Seven years ago the EU adopted its 10/100/20 plan to boost its semiconductor market share which was then standing at 9%.

The 10 stood for €10 billion in public/private research funding, the 100 stood for the €100 billion to be spent by industry on manufacturing and 20 was the 20% market share to be achieved by 2025.

$80 billion in funding was earmarked by Commissioner Neelie Kroes to fund the project.

