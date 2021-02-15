How To Build A $40bn IC Company From $1.75m Capital

“You need to be the best in the world,” Sir Robin Saxby, founding CEO of ARM, told the GSA Entrepreneurship Conference in 2003 when Arm was 23 years old.

“ARM is best at MIPS per Watt and MIPS per $,” added Saxby.

He recalled how he had to overcome the disadvantages of $1.75m in seed capital, no product except a chip design, no employees except 12 IC designers plus himself and no marketing.

To overcome these weaknesses he had to find partners.

“If you can get the money from a customer rather than a VC you get a better returm,” Saxby told the conferees, advising “get customers intimately involved with the project.”

