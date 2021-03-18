SMIC to build 28nm fab

SMIC, the Shanghai foundry, and the Chinese municipality of Shenzhen are to invest $2.35 billion to build a 28nm fab in Shenzhen.

28nm was first used in the industry in 2011.

SMIC will take a 55% stake and the city will take 23%. The remaining 22% appears to be up for grabs.

“The company and Shenzhen government will jointly drive other third-party investors to complete the remaining capital contribution,” said a stock exchange filing detailing the project.

The plan is run first silicon in 2022

