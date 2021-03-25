Cortex-X: The X-factor in Arm's CPU performance trajectory

In May 2020, Arm announced our latest CPU, GPU, and NPU IP for the mobile market. However, what set this launch apart was the Cortex-X Custom (CXC) program. Recently, our partners have announced new SoC chipsets that are redefining mobile devices. At the core of those chipsets is the Cortex-X1, which is the first product of the CXC program. After nearly a year since its launch, I am delighted to give you a brief overview of the program, and the genesis and vision for the Cortex-X class of CPUs.

The motivation

Arm has the unique distinction of being the world’s leading technology provider of processor IP. With over 180 billion devices shipped by our partners, Arm’s technology powers everything from barely visible sensors to huge datacenters. Our partners and customers expect us to lead the way by constantly innovating and staying ahead of trends and technologies. It is this culture and drive for innovation that led us to create the CXC program.

