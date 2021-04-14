Taking the Wraps Off: Cadence IP Subsystem for PCIe 5.0

Cadence was the first IP provider to bring controllers for PCI Express (PCIe) 3.0 to the market and the lowest power 3.0 PHY at introduction. We're proud to continue the trend with our solution for PCIe 5.0 that continues to blaze the trail with new benchmarks for power, performance, and area.

The PCIe standard has been around for nearly 20 years. A diverse range of applications, bandwidth needs, and form factors drive the need for rate scaling of the protocol.

Click here to read more ...



