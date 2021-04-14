Design IP Sales Grew 16.7% in 2020, Best Growth Rate Ever!

Design IP Sales Grew 16.7% in 2020, to reach $4.6B and this is the best growth since year 2000!

The main trends shaking the Design IP in 2020 are very positive for the Top 3 IP vendors, each of them growing more than the market and confirm the importance of the wired interface IP market, aligned with the data-centric application, hyperscalar, datacenter, networking or IA.

ARM is again a solid #1, with more than 40% market share, and, important to notice, 17.4% growth, slightly more than the IP market. Does this growth rate indicate that ARM’s trouble with Chinese management has been cleared, or simply shows that ARM’s sales behavior is online with the IP market? It’s difficult to answer, but ARM’s IP royalty sales grow by 16% and IP license sales by 19.9%.

Click here to read more ...



