Imagination: Now and Beyond

Last year I was privileged to join Imagination as its chief executive officer and was delighted to join a company that has not only a distinguished history, but also incredible potential.

With over 25 years of experience in designing and licensing market-leading IP processor solutions, we are today found in over 30% of the world’s mobile phones and, in total, over 11bn devices globally.

Imagination is widely acknowledged as a company that creates innovative, high-quality technologies that solve complex problems for its customers. Across compute, graphics, and AI, it is laser-focused on delivering IP that provides high-performance and low power consumption in the smallest silicon area, thus empowering its partners to succeed, be it in mobile, consumer, automotive or other markets.

