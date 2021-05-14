Beneficial AI: The More Advanced, The More Beneficial

In many of our presentations, podcasts, and blogs, we’ve focused the conversation around “Beneficial AI.”

Here at BrainChip, we consider applications that aim to improve the human or global condition to be beneficial. This could apply to medical practices, such as diagnosis of diseases, research, or devices that improve patient outcomes. Environmental conservation, such as sensors that detect harmful emissions, as well as humanitarian efforts, such as agricultural or transportation improvements to support a growing population also benefit from these technologies. Even simple, useful applications that make our day-to-day lives easier and better are beneficial.

Often when one wants to do the most good, the desire is to do it as quickly and effectively as possible. So while there are countless ways AI can be beneficial, and countless companies developing these capabilities, there are some clear AI technologies that have the edge (no pun intended) when it comes to delivering Beneficial AI.

Let me give you an example.

