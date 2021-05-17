Imagination and Humanising Autonomy Part 1: The path to safer roads

Welcome to the first in a series of articles where we explore how Imagination and Humanising Autonomy, a UK-based behaviour AI company, are teaming up to deliver practical, real-world AI-driven active safety.

We have talked at length about the steps that Imagination takes every day to make our world safer with automotive AI. Today we see advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that have AI at their core. From simple, dynamic satnav route planning, through lane keep assist, to full autonomous driving stacks, drivers are gradually becoming equipped with more ways than ever to take the stress out of their journeys.

But until we reach full autonomy the driver still needs to pay attention – after all, there is no replacement for human intuition. That feeling that a pedestrian is going to step out in front of you when they are not looking, or the sense that a cyclist ahead might swerve while taking a drink from their water bottle is something uniquely human; something unfathomable to an AI algorithm – or is it?

As humans we are excellent at recognising human behaviour: we can often anticipate these things before they happen. But despite some of us believing we are “rebels without a cause”, the reality is that many of our actions can be predicted by behavioural science. Understanding how our neurons fire and turning that into code that a neural network can emulate however, are two very different, and very difficult things.

