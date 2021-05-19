Designing chiplet and co-packaged optics architectures with 112G XSR SerDes

Suresh Andani, senior director of product marketing at Rambus, has written an article for Semiconductor Engineering that takes an in-depth look at how 112G XSR SerDes can be used to optimally design chiplet and co-packaged optics architectures.

As Andani notes, conventional chip designs are struggling to achieve the scalability, as well as power, performance, and area (PPA) that are expected of leading-edge designs.

“With the slowing of Moore’s Law, high complexity ASICs increasingly bump up against reticle limits. The demise of Dennard scaling means power consumption is [also] a growing challenge,” he explains. “In this context, disaggregated architectures such as chiplets or co-packaged optics (CPO) become truly viable alternatives to the traditional monolithic SoC scaling approach.”

