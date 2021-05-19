Designing chiplet and co-packaged optics architectures with 112G XSR SerDes

Industry Expert Blogs
Designing chiplet and co-packaged optics architectures with 112G XSR SerDesRambus Blog
May. 19, 2021
Suresh Andani, senior director of product marketing at Rambus, has written an article for Semiconductor Engineering that takes an in-depth look at how 112G XSR SerDes can be used to optimally design chiplet and co-packaged optics architectures.
As Andani notes, conventional chip designs are struggling to achieve the scalability, as well as power, performance, and area (PPA) that are expected of leading-edge designs.
“With the slowing of Moore’s Law, high complexity ASICs increasingly bump up against reticle limits. The demise of Dennard scaling means power consumption is [also] a growing challenge,” he explains. “In this context, disaggregated architectures such as chiplets or co-packaged optics (CPO) become truly viable alternatives to the traditional monolithic SoC scaling approach.”