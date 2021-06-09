SAS to PCIe Transition: Unlocking the Power of NVMe Technology

NVM Express® (NVMe®) technology is a high-performance storage protocol for non-volatile storage media directly connected to the CPU via PCI Express® (PCIe®) interface. PCIe architecture emerged as the next logical storage interface, following Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA) interfaces, which were not designed for high-speed, non-volatile storage media. PCIe architecture slots directly connect to the CPU, providing memory-like access allowing software stacks to run more efficiently.

Data infrastructure will continue to require improvement in efficiency, utilization, agility, elasticity and scalability as time goes on. Traditional storage protocols and physical interfaces like SATA and SAS will begin showing limitations in their functionality due to hardware boundaries and other factors. Next-generation data centers will rely on shared and multi-tenant architectures which will usher in the transition to NVMe over PCIe architecture, an interface and protocol for high-performance, non-volatile data storage media.

