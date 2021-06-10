CAST Customer Care Goes Beyond Just Support

Customer focus for high-tech firms has traditionally meant providing cutting-edge packaged technical products. CAST is no exception and has provided high-tech products for nearly three decades.

However, we have understood from the beginning that our customers will not be successful with just purchasing the latest technology. If our customers aren’t successful using our products in their end product, we will suffer and get a reputation as having IP that is difficult to use. So part of the CAST IP experience has always been the concept of customer care, which focuses on helping the purchasers of our products be successful in using them.

Customer care is more than just customer support, which usually refers to post-sales problem-solving. Instead, we consider ourselves part of our customer’s design team, starting from pre-sales engagement thru final product manufacturing.

Experience has proven that when we take ownership of our product’s integration into the final product, we are guaranteed customer satisfaction.

