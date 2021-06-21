NVIDIA, Arm CEOs Share Vision of a Deal Made for a Hypergrowth Era

In an online talk, Jensen Huang and Simon Segars describe a tech industry growing faster than ever and a combined company that will increase competition and opportunity for all.

With the tech industry facing opportunities at every turn, it’s a ripe moment for NVIDIA’s acquisition of Arm, said CEOs of the companies in a frank conversation with a leading analyst.

Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy posed tough questions and gave the deal a thumbs up in the session at the Six Five Summit.

Sporting a pandemic beard, Arm’s Simon Segars painted the landscape of an industry growing in every direction.

Can’t Do It Alone

“There’s more to do than we have people to do it, that’s always been the case but now it’s more so than ever — more computing is needed in more forms running more complex software frameworks than ever and the applications are limitless,” said Segars in the session recorded at NVIDIA’s Endeavor headquarters in Silicon Valley.

As examples, he cited the deployment of 5G cellular, the electrification of transportation and “the digitization of every part of our lives that’s been accelerated by the experience of the last year.

“There’s no way we can do it all on our own, but through the combination with NVIDIA we will have a lot more resources to create a richer portfolio of IP that fuels the delivery of all these applications yet to come,” he said.

