The Arm NVIDIA Deal Is Good for Everyone. Here's Why

Addressing speculation surrounding the upcoming acquisition of Arm by NVIDIA, CEO Simon Segars explains why the deal represents incredible opportunity for the UK, the company and anyone using Arm technology

Last year NVIDIA, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), made headlines around the world when it agreed to purchase Arm for $40 billion, marking the largest deal ever in the semiconductor industry. This history-making deal is a remarkable investment in our talent and the UK that will grow our leadership in AI, the most important technology trend today.

You’ve probably heard a lot about semiconductors (or chips) recently. Whether it’s news about the historic demand for chips, geopolitical battles casting a shadow over the industry, or even automobile shortages – this industry is suddenly a topic of conversation around the world.

That’s because chips have become an essential part of everyday life; they’re what make our devices intelligent. Silicon chips allow our TVs to connect to the Internet to stream on-demand movies, thermostats to adjust themselves to minimize energy usage in our homes and cars to tell us if someone is in our blind spot.

And if there’s one device we can’t live without it’s our mobile phone. In 1997 only 20 percent of UK households had access to one; today more than 95 percent of households own at least one.

