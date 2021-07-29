Delivering on the Promise of Industry-Leading RISC-V Processors

Leading the RISC-V uprising drives SiFive, home of the inventors of RISC-V, to continue to push forward with developing our product families and technologies.

RISC-V for High-Performance Applications

Earlier this year, we debuted the SiFive Intelligence family at the Linley Group Spring Processor Conference, including one of our lead customers, Tenstorrent, who will integrate the SiFive Intelligence X280 in a future product line. In June, we introduced the SiFive Performance family of processors, including the SiFive Performance P550 and SiFive Performance P270.

With the SiFive 21G2 release, we are pleased to invite designers to evaluate these new processors, as well as discover the 21G2 release enhancements to the SiFive Essential processor family. From the fastest RISC-V commercial processor IP available today, the SiFive Performance P550(1), to the newly enhanced SiFive Essential product lineup, SiFive offers the broadest and most capable RISC-V-based processor portfolio. We continue to work with technology innovators and industry leaders to develop new products that will push the envelope of computing capabilities.

