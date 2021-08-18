Addressing Heterogenous Verification and Validation Requirements for Compute Express Link (CXL) Designs Using Synopsys Protocol Continuum

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Addressing Heterogenous Verification and Validation Requirements for Compute Express Link (CXL) Designs Using Synopsys Protocol ContinuumVIP Experts Blog - Synopsys
Aug. 18, 2021
Data is the new fuel powering critical use-cases for cloud /edge computing, and advances in AI. All aspects of data handling – gathering, storing, moving, processing, and dispersing – pose unique design implementation and verification challenges. The need for heterogenous computing has given exponential rise to application specific accelerators, pushing the industry to come up with a solution for efficient data handling and resource utilization. CXL is a processor interconnect protocol designed to support high bandwidth, low-latency interface from CPU to workload accelerators, maintaining memory coherency across heterogeneous devices, while addressing security needs of the user.
Search Verification IP
Related Blogs
- Semiconductor Industry 2.0
- An Introduction to the CXL Device Types
- PLDA and AnalogX Acquisitions Supercharge the Rambus CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative
- Adding RISC-V CPU Custom Extensions Can Boost Performance, Reduce Power, and Cut Cost in 5G, AI. AR/VR, and IoT applications
- LPDDR5X - An Extension to LPDDR5 for Future Mobile System