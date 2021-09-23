Building Secure Chips with Verified CXL IDEs

Welcome to the wonderful and cryptic world of secured traffic with CXL being the latest specification to adopt it. As attacks on high-performance data centers become more sophisticated, the security standards must continuously adapt to better protect sensitive data and communications and ultimately protect our connected world. To this end, the CXL standards organization added the security requirement of Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) to the CXL 2.0 specification.

The CXL 2.0 specification introduces IDE schematics for both CXL.io & CXL.cache/CXL.mem protocols. CXL.io pathway uses PCIe specification defined IDE, while CXL.cache/CXL.mem related updates are introduced in CXL 2.0 specification. In this blog we’ll provide a overview of what a secure setup looks like and the strategies adopted by CXL for Security.

CXL IDE can be used to secure traffic using a TEE (Trusted Execution Environment). A TEE is an isolated & secure environment where sensitive data is stored and processed. The TEE performs authentication and key management for the IDE.

