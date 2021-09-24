Keeping up with NVMe Technology Through Compliance Testing and Pre-Production Verification

The evolution of NVMe® technology has been spectacular, starting with the basic PCIe-based SSDs and expanding to all-flash disaggregated, composable storage systems that involve an alphabet soup of standards. NVMe technology now embodies a set of standards, and system architects must be able to assess how systems and software best utilize these transport layers to communicate with non-volatile memory using other industry standard transport protocols like PCI Express, RDMA, and TCP.

Like all standards, the NVMe standard continues to evolve to meet new and changing requirements. It needs to continue to scale with each new generation of SSDs to ensure that performance and low latency needs are met for a variety of applications –- from mobile devices, laptops, desktops to servers in the cloud data center. That’s why the NVM Express group is so important. The non-profit organization provides a platform for the necessary cooperation, compliance and definition of the NVMe standards as the industry evolves. In its own words, the organization “is designed from the ground up to deliver high bandwidth and low latency storage access for current and future NVM technologies.”

The key here if you’re a product developer is future proofing. With each incremental incarnation of the standard, new features get added, so, engineers involved in designing, verifying and validating SSD systems need to keep updated. In the most recent update, the NVMe 2.0 specifications were restructured to enable faster and simpler development of NVMe solutions, and to support the increasingly diverse NVMe device environment.

Click here to read more ...



