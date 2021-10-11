HBM3: Next generation memory standard for solving high density and complex computational problems

In this era of technology revolution, there is a continuous progression in domains like AI applications, high end servers, and graphics. These applications require fast processing and high densities for storing the data, where High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) provides the most viable memory technology solution. Our previous memory blog HBM2 memory for graphics, networking and HPC explored this protocol with data transfer rate of 2GT/s with stacked architecture of 8-Hi stacks (8 die).The HBM2-extension (HBM2E) architecture provided further improvement on top of HBM2 with 3.2 GT/s transfer rate and 12-Hi stack architecture with individual die density upto 8Gb and overall density of 24GB.

The HBM3 architecture provides a die density of 16Gb with 16-Hi stack thus providing a total density of 64GB. The maximum data transfer rate with HBM3 can go up-to 6.4GT/s.

