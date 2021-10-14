Side-channel attacks explained: everything you need to know

Industry Expert Blogs
Side-channel attacks explained: everything you need to knowRambus Blog - Andreas Mouschoulis, Rambus
Oct. 14, 2021
We describe how side-channel attacks work and detail some of the most common attack methodologies. We also explore differential power analysis (DPA), an extremely powerful side-channel attack capable of obtaining and analyzing statistical measurements across multiple operations. In addition, we provide a walkthrough of a DPA attack and explain how different countermeasures with varying levels of effectiveness can be used to prevent side-channel attacks.
Table of contents
- What is a side-channel attack?
- How does a side channel attack work?
- What attacks use side channel analysis?
- DPA explained
- DPA & Paul Kocher
- Technical example of a differential power analysis attack
- Countermeasures: Preventing Side-channel attacks
- Final thoughts