Arm Cortex-X1C: scalable innovation for laptop and desktop

2020 was a big year for Arm CPU technology, as we announced the first ever Arm Cortex-X CPU – the Cortex-X1. This has been a tremendous success, representing a major shift in our performance trajectory and allowing our program partners to focus on ultimate performance for specific use cases. Cortex-X1 is already in silicon in Samsung LSI's Exynos 2100 SoC and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. Both chipsets power the Samsung Galaxy S21 range of flagship smartphones. More recently, we have seen the Google Pixel 6 launched, with the Cortex-X1 powered Google Tensor chip.

Also in 2020, we announced the Arm Cortex-A78C CPU. This is a CPU purpose-built to be part of scalable and secure compute solutions for the next-generation of laptop devices and ‘on-the-go’ devices.

The Arm Cortex-X1C CPU

We are continuing this commitment to address market-specific needs with the new Arm Cortex-X1C CPU. This is designed for scalable ‘big’ core computing. ​Like the Cortex-A78C, the Cortex-X1C can be part of a scalable solution for always on, always connected laptops with multi-day battery life. However, it can also target desktops through a new range of premium performance benefits. Alongside the performance uplift from Cortex-A78C, the Cortex-X1C offers enhanced security and unrivalled developer support to enable the very best protection and user experiences on laptop and desktop devices.

