NextChip Win Signals Growing Momentum for Rambus Automotive Security IP

Cars are packed with electronics, and in the age of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), those electronics are mission critical to the safe and reliable operation of the vehicle. Rambus provides a broad portfolio of security IP solutions that can protect these systems and the data coursing over in-vehicle networks.

NextChip has emerged as a leading innovator in automotive AI vision with their Apache family of automotive processors. Their Apache6 automotive processor, now in development, combines advanced CPU, GPU, ISP and NPU processing engines to enable demanding automotive vision and ADAS applications such as automated valet parking (AVP).

AVP allows the driver to leave the vehicle at a drop-off area of a parking garage. The vehicle establishes digital contact with the parking garage, and the route to a free parking spot is computed. The vehicle then proceeds autonomously to the parking spot.

As the Apache6 will be responsible for the autonomous functioning of ADAS-enabled automobiles, its operation must be protected from cyberattacks and tampering. Successful attacks could lead to property damage, injury or loss of life. NextChip has selected Rambus Security IP to protect its new state-of-the-art Apache6 SoC.

